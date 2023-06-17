Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $387,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

