Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper Price Performance

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

