Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

