Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $379.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.