Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $60.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $61.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

