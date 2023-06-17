Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,954,000 after acquiring an additional 559,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after buying an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,511,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

