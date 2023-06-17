Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.