Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

