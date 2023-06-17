Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

