Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $96.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

