Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,498 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $50.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

