Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
