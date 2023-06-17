Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 182 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $87.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.64 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

