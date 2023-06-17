Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 182 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.