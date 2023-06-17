Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.15 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

