Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Entergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Entergy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Entergy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

