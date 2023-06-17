Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

