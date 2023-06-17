Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.49 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

