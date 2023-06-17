Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 223 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

