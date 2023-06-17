Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

