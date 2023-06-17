Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 297 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

