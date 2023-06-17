Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 353 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.74 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

