Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,716 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

