Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $329.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

