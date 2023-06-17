Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.35 and a 200-day moving average of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

