Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 587.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 234,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 427,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,009,000 after buying an additional 66,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,177.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $156.53 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $105.61 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

