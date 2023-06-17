Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Robbins Farley grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PNQI opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $105.61 and a 12-month high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.