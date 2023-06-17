Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

