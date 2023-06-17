Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,304 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after buying an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after buying an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Laurentian decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

