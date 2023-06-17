Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 281,386 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.26.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.