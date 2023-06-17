Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 828 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.26.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

