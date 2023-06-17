Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 108,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 466,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter.

VRP opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

