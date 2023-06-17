Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

