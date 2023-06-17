Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of FTXN opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $287.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

