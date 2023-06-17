Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

