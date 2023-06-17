Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.76.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

