Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.76.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

