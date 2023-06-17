Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ladder Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.