LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LadRx Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. LadRx has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

About LadRx

LadRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

