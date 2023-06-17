Lake Street Capital Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.75, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

