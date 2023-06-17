Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

