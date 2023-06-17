Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

