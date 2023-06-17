Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.6% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

