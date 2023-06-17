Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.65 on Friday. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

