Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.65 on Friday. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
Leju Company Profile
