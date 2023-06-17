Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennar Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

