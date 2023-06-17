Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Lennar (NYSE:LENGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.