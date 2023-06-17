Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $135.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.56.

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 111.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

