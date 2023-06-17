Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,173,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,991,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

