Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Lennar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $121.95.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

