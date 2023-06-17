Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.66

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.66 and traded as high as C$21.94. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$21.51, with a volume of 23,005 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.66.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$513.01 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.143 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Leon’s Furniture

(Get Rating)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, includes life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.