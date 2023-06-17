Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 443.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,253,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after buying an additional 171,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 409,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 187,190 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

